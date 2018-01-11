Forget bread and milk, locals stock up on alcohol due to winter storm

The common items sold include bread and milk, but there's another item selling fast (WFIE)

Ahead of the storm, many are stocking up so they can stay indoors.

The common items sold include bread and milk, but there's another item selling fast.

We stopped by Liquor Locker off Covert Road in Evansville.

Employees told us they've had a steady flow of people stopping in to get a little more than the essentials before it snows.

"You don't need the bread and milk because if you lose power, the bread and milk won't keep you warm, but the bourbon goes a long way," said a Liquor Locker employee.

They say they've been busy, but still are well stocked and aren't low on any items.

