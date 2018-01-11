SIAC semi-finals moved from Friday due to winter storm

A winter weather threat in the Tri-State is having a big impact inside high school gyms.

Some games are being played Thursday night instead of Friday.

At Castle High School, the Boys SIAC Semi-Final games have been moved due to the potential snow storm that is expected to impact the Tri-State.

The two games being played are Harrison vs Castle and Bosse vs Memorial.

They both were slated to be played at Castle Friday night, but that threat of snow had them pushed up so now both the boys and girls SIAC semis are taking place tonight.

Another boys game that was pushed up from Friday to Thursday is Vincennes Lincoln at Mt. Vernon.

Now there are still a lot of games in the Tri-State scheduled for Friday night, weather depending, and that includes the SIAC Championship games.

If we don't get the storm that we are expecting, then the Championship games for the boys and girls will be played Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Central.

We will have to see how things play out, but four SIAC Semifinal games are happening Thursday night and we will have those highlights on 14 News at 10.

