Owensboro gearing up for winter storm

Crews in Daviess County and Owensboro, as well as state officials, are all gearing up for the expected winter storm by salting the roads as early as possible.

But with the rain picking, it's pushing back everyone's plans.

City officials said they plan to use six different trucks to run six different routes starting at 3 a.m.

They will be salting those roads, but because of the rain, roads weren't able to be pre-treated.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has several words of advice to drivers. He said it's important to have extra stopping distance in between you and the car in front of you.

It's also a good idea to have a winter weather survival kit in your car in case you were to get stranded.

"Slow down, slow down, and slow down," Todd said. "It's really hard to convince people that they need to slow down when your driving on snow and particularly when there's ice under it."

Todd said that with the amount of ice expected, road conditions most likely won't return to normal until late Saturday or even Sunday.

So, it's important to continue to drive carefully throughout the weekend.

