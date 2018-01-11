Search continues for gun burglary suspects, surveillance video released

The search continues for four suspects in a Daviess County burglary.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday at Whittaker Guns. The suspects stole more than 40 guns.

We were there as the detectives watched the surveillance video for the first time.

In the video, we see the four suspects using crowbars to break into cases. The suspects singled out a specific case to break into, so they most likely already knew what they wanted.

All four suspects were masked. At this time, the detectives are looking at all angles of the store to get every piece of evidence they can.

Detective Brad Youngman said with the information they have at this time, he feels fairly confident they will be able to track down the suspects.

"Looking at this crime compared to others, I think we have a very very decent chance of finding out who did this and getting these guns off the street," Youngman said.

If you have any information about the suspects that could lead to their arrest, the ATF is offering a $5,000 reward.

The detectives tell me that ATF has already received lots of tips.

