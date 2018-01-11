Princeton man sentenced to 55 years in child molestation case - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Princeton man sentenced to 55 years in child molestation case

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
James Hardiman (Source: Princeton Police) James Hardiman (Source: Princeton Police)
GIBSON CO. AND VANDERBURGH CO. (WFIE) -

A Princeton man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. 

James Hardiman was sentenced Thursday.

He was found guilty by a jury in Vanderburgh County in December. 

He was charged with child molestation, rape, and neglect of a dependent causing injury.

Court records show he was first charged in the case in August 2016. 

