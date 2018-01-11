KSP: Guns, meth, 5lbs of pot seized in Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP: Guns, meth, 5lbs of pot seized in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Four people were arrested after a search warrant was executed in Owensboro Tuesday night. 

Kentucky State Police say the found around five pounds of marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia, guns, and cash inside a home in the 1100 block of Oglesby Street.

Those charged include:

Zachary Jakeb Hutchins, 20 of Owensboro

  1. Trafficking in Marijuana (greater than 5 pounds), 1st Offence
  2. Possession of Marijuana
  3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jason S. Hutchins, 43 of Owensboro

  1. Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offence (Methamphetamine)
  2. Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon
  3. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  4. Possession of Marijuana

Misty M. Hutchins, 41 of Owensboro

  1. Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offence (Methamphetamine)
  2. Possession of Marijuana
  3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dornisha N. Davidson, 22 of Owensboro

  1. Trafficking in Marijuana (greater than 5 pounds), 1st Offence
  2. Possession of Marijuana
  3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All of the suspects were taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. 

