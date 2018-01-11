Schools, businesses closed across Tri-State due to winter weather

Schools and businesses across the Tri-State are closed or on delays Friday due to the winter weather.

[Click here for the full list of closings]

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation announced late Thursday that schools will be closed Friday due to ice and snow in the forecast.

All Henderson County schools will also be closed on Friday. Childcare will be open at Bend Gate, East Heights, and Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center.

Owensboro Public Schools also announced on social media Thursday they would be closed Friday. They said the closing was not only because of the weather but also due to low attendance from illness.

Ohio Co. schools also closed for both Thursday and Friday due to illness.

