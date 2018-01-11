School and business closings

At 6 a.m. Tuesday the wind chill dropped to -22 in Mt. Carmel, the coldest wind chill this winter.More >>
Along with being a Castle High School student and on the golf team - we've learned Davis Collier was also a core member of the youth ministry at her church, Lutheran Church of our Redeemer in Evansville.More >>
A life size Mickey Mouse snow sculpture is on display in Owensboro.More >>
With cold temperatures and the wind chill dropping to the negative teens, the roads will just get slicker as black ice begins to form.More >>
An Owensboro Middle School student has died from what appears to be complications from the flu.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
