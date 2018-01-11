Suspect in Henderson Gold Mine burglary behind bars

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the burglary of a Henderson business.

On January 3, officers began investigating a break-in at Gold Mine on North Main St.

Police say there were signs of forced entry into the building and over $5,000 of merchandise and cash had been stolen.

[Over $5K worth of merchandise, cash stolen from Henderson business]

On Wednesday, police say an employee at Bullet's Pawn called to tell them that 28-year-old Randall Wishon was trying to pawn items believed to be stolen.

Officers went to check it out and we're told they found that Wishon was attempting to pawn items stolen from Gold Mine.

They also found jewelry, sunglasses, boots, and purses that were also stolen from the Gold Mine in Wishon's vehicle. We're told most of the items still had price tags attached.

Additionally, police say the officers found pry bars and an air shim that was used to break into the business.

Wishon was arrested on charges of burglary and then taken to Henderson County Detention Center.

