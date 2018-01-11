ALERT DAY: Winter storm warning issued until Friday

A winter storm warning has been issued until 9 p.m. on Friday.
Temperatures topped out in the 60's Thursday and rain is moving into the Tri-State as a cold front approaches.
Rain will start to change to freezing rain late Thursday evening across Illinois and move east into southwestern Indiana and western Kentucky. Ice accumulations around .25-inches will be likely with as much as .5-inches in some areas.
[CLICK HERE: School and business closings]
Snow accumulations will be around one to two inches, but some higher amounts will be possible if the changeover happens sooner rather than later.
Sharply colder air will flow in for the weekend with highs in the middle 20's and lows in the teens. Wind chills will drop to zero and below.
Winter Storm from Thursday night through Friday. Rain will change to freezing rain by 5 a.m. Friday. Ground temps will still be above freezing but not for long.
We'll keep you updated.
