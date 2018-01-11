14 FIRST ALERT: Winter storm warning until tonight

Winter Storm Warning until 9 pm. Sleet...which consists of ice pellets that form when rain falls through a sub-freezing layer...has accumulated Friday morning. This is often the transition layer between rain and snow. Much better than freezing rain.

[CLICK HERE: School and business closings]

Roads are sleet covered.

Temps have dropped into the teens after hitting 62-degrees on Thursday.

Sleet changing to snow Friday afternoon.

Snow/sleet accumulations will total 1-3 inches with higher amounts possible to the northeast. Windy with drifting snow possible with gusts up to 35-miles an hour.

Snow pushing east along U.S. 231/431 in Jasper, Owensboro, and Central City.

Arctic air will flow in for the weekend, with highs in the middle 20's and lows in the single digits by Sunday. Wind chills will drop to zero on Saturday. Snow likely on Sunday night and Monday with minor accumulation likely.

We'll keep you updated.

