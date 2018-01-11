14 FIRST ALERT: Winter storm warning until tonight

Winter Storm Warning until 9 pm. Sleet...which consists of ice pellets that form when rain falls through a sub-freezing layer...has accumulated Friday morning. This is often the transition layer between rain and snow. Much better than freezing rain.
[CLICK HERE: School and business closings]
Roads are sleet covered.
Temps have dropped into the teens after hitting 62-degrees on Thursday.
Sleet changing to snow Friday afternoon.
Snow/sleet accumulations will total 1-3 inches with higher amounts possible to the northeast. Windy with drifting snow possible with gusts up to 35-miles an hour.
Snow pushing east along U.S. 231/431 in Jasper, Owensboro, and Central City.
Arctic air will flow in for the weekend, with highs in the middle 20's and lows in the single digits by Sunday. Wind chills will drop to zero on Saturday. Snow likely on Sunday night and Monday with minor accumulation likely.
We'll keep you updated.
Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.
The winter weather caused numerous delays and cancellations at Evansville Regional Airport Friday morning.More >>
The winter weather caused numerous delays and cancellations at Evansville Regional Airport Friday morning.More >>
It happened Friday morning in the 300 block of Raintree Drive.More >>
It happened Friday morning in the 300 block of Raintree Drive.More >>
Continued coverage of the winter weather rolling through the Tri-State.More >>
Continued coverage of the winter weather rolling through the Tri-State.More >>
A semi-truck fire had northbound Twin Bridge shut down Friday morning.More >>
A semi-truck fire had northbound Twin Bridge shut down Friday morning.More >>
Most schools called a snow day because of the winter weather Friday, but there's no reason to be doom and gloom about it. That's what Evansville Christian School principal Mike Allen thinks, anyway.More >>
Most schools called a snow day because of the winter weather Friday, but there's no reason to be doom and gloom about it. That's what Evansville Christian School principal Mike Allen thinks, anyway.More >>
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights...More >>
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
Jonathan Bennett, 23, was wanted in the death of 24-year-old Brittany White, his girlfriend and the mother of his 2-month-old daughter.More >>
Jonathan Bennett, 23, was wanted in the death of 24-year-old Brittany White, his girlfriend and the mother of his 2-month-old daughter.More >>
A massive 80,000 square foot indoor water park will be opening in North Texas on Jan. 12.More >>
A massive 80,000 square foot indoor water park will be opening in North Texas on Jan. 12.More >>
Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.More >>
Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.More >>