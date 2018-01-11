Jury returns verdict in Gibson Co. deputy, child seduction trial

The jury has returned a guilty verdict in the trial for the Gibson County Sheriff's deputy accused of child seduction.

The trial for 29-year-old Daniel Greer started Wednesday. After closing arguments Thursday afternoon, the jury was given the case.

Greer is accused of asking two teenage boys to participate in sexual activity. State police say Greer was a school resource officer at Gibson Southern, which is where he met the boys.

This trial was concerning only one of the victims.

Troopers say the alleged sexual relations happened off campus, on two occasions.

In August, Greer was suspended without pay by the Gibson County Merit Board pending the outcome of the investigation.

