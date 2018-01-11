EPD arrests suspect in drug deal robbery

Friday's winter storm is on its way and this storm comes with the potential for power outages. The more people experiencing outages, the longer it could take for you to get your power back on.More >>
We will likely start seeing winter weather in the overnight hours. At this point, crews would normally be pretreating roads, but this time they are forced to wait.More >>
The search continues for four suspects in a Daviess County burglary.More >>
The winter weather has schools around the Tri-State closed or on delays Friday.More >>
The trial for 29-year-old Daniel Greer started Wednesday. After closing arguments Thursday afternoon, the jury was given the case.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>
