EPD arrests suspect in drug deal robbery

A suspect in a May 2017 robbery in Evansville is behind bars.

According to police, 19-year-old Tyrell Culley was arrested Wednesday night on an armed robbery warrant.

Culley was arrested in the 1300 block of Queen Anne Dr. on the east side of Evansville after police got a tip that Culley was at an apartment in the area. He was arrested without incident.

Police say he was wanted for his role in an armed robbery that happened on May 15, 2017. Investigators believe Culley participated in a robbery that happened during a drug deal in the 4000 block of N. 4th Ave.

A juvenile was previously arrested in connection with the robbery.

