Cause of overnight Evansville fire under investigation

Crews responded to a fire at a house in Evansville early Thursday morning.

It happened at a home in the area of Riverside Drive and Alvord Boulevard.

Investigators say firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to back of the home.

One man was home during the fire. He says he's ok.

The cause of the of the fire is under investigation.

