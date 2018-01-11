Suspect in deadly shooting at Evansville American Legion arreste - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in deadly shooting at Evansville American Legion arrested

Darius Bushrod, 21. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Darius Bushrod, 21. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police have arrested a murder suspect they've been looking for since last year. 

Police say 21-year-old Darius Bushrod is accused of shooting and killing a person at the American Legion in downtown Evansville.

No details were given on his arrest, but according to its website, Bushrod was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail around midnight Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the early hours of the morning on August 27th.

Anthony Blaylock was killed, and three other people were reported with gunshot wounds.

