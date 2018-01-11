Watch Now on Sunrise: Winter Storm Preps, Warm, Breezy Day Ahead - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch Now on Sunrise: Winter Storm Preps, Warm, Breezy Day Ahead

WINTER STORM PREPS: Snow and ice is expected to move into to the area on Friday, and we're following it all on Sunrise.  Lauren Artino will be live with the latest on the preps being put in place.

SPRING WEATHER:  Before we get that winter blast, near record high temps could be on tap today. We'll surge into the mid 60's this afternoon with decent chances for rain. Mild southerly winds will gust up to 25 miles an hour under cloudy skies.  Byron will have the details, plus a timeline on tomorrow's winter storm.

  • Cause of overnight Evansville fire under investigation

    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:07 AM EST2018-01-11 12:07:53 GMT
    The fire happened early Thursday morning at a home in the area of Riverside Drive and Alvord Boulevard.

    Suspect in deadly shooting at Evansville American Legion arrested

    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:56 AM EST2018-01-11 11:56:49 GMT
    Evansville police have arrested a murder suspect they've been looking for since last year.

  • Governor discusses INSPECT program in State of the State Address

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-01-11 04:08:36 GMT
    If you visit Deaconess - physicians there are able to monitor prescribed controlled substances in your system though a program called INSPECT.  It's the states way of trying to tackle the opioid crisis by giving hospitals access to a patients prescription history. 

