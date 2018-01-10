Governor discusses INSPECT program in State of the State Address - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Governor discusses INSPECT program in State of the State Address

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
If you visit Deaconess physicians there are able to monitor prescribed controlled substances in your system through a program called INSPECT. 

It's the states way of trying to tackle the opioid crisis by giving hospitals access to a patients prescription history. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in his State of the State address - he's moving forward to try to require all Indiana physicians to use INSPECT before issuing an opioid prescription. 

"We'll seek to increase the number of opioid treatment locations from 18 to 27 so nearly everyone in the state will be less than an hour from treatment,"  Holcomb said. 

INSPECT has been around for a few years now - but Deaconess was the first hospital to use it.

St. Vincent. Officials tell us they are planning to integrate INSPECT into their system and think it's a great way to help combat drug addiction. As of right now - no confirmed date for implementation has been set. 

