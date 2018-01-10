Owensboro Health, UK Markey Cancer Center join forces

Doctors said the advanced treatment is only part of the cancer-fighting equation. It's also important to have your support system close. The new partnership allows for both (WFIE)

Owensboro Health and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Network are joining forces. Owensboro Health officials said it's a new way for them to provide advanced cancer care, locally.

It also allows the Owensboro doctors access to a greater network of professionals, especially in difficult or rare cancer cases.

If additional treatment may be needed in Lexington, this partnership makes it much easier to do so.

"I think the blending of the two is a great connection," Doctor Timothy Mullett medical director of the Markey Center said. "Because we deliver great care here with their team and with the connection to use we can expand even more."

The training has already begun for doctors here so that more cancer patients can stay close to home.

