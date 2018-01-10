Posey Co. teacher charged with child seduction - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posey Co. teacher charged with child seduction

By Kate O'Rourke, Reporter
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Posey County teacher is charged with two felony counts of child seduction. 

Officials filed those charges days ago and set Camella Rodgers' bond at $15,000 cash. According to the Posey County Jail, Rodgers has not been arrested.

Officers said Rodgers had a relationship with a 17-year-old female student. The girl's mother said she was friends with Rodgers. 

She told 14 News both of their daughters were friends and teammates.

Rodgers even lived in the victim's home for a couple of months last summer. The mother told police she became aware of the relationship when she saw a photo showing Rodgers kissing her daughter.

Rodgers was a teacher at Farmersville Elementary. Mount Vernon Superintendent Tom Kopatich told us Rodgers resigned in December.

"We handled it. School corporation-wise we handled it. Now it's all in the police's hands," said Kopatich. "We're working and sharing with the police. We need to make sure they have everything they need, and they'll do the investigation."

This is an ongoing investigation. 

At this time, we still do not know when Rodgers will be booked into the Posey County Jail. 

She does not have a set court date yet either.

