Evansville star back in town for annual charity event - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville star back in town for annual charity event

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Mattingly and Williams played for the Yankees together in the early 90s, but now, they maybe see one another once a year if they are lucky (WFIE) Mattingly and Williams played for the Yankees together in the early 90s, but now, they maybe see one another once a year if they are lucky (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville star was back in town for an annual charity event. 

Don Mattingly brought in former teammate Bernie Williams to be his special guest as well as the musical entertainment for the night, and both were ecstatic to be together again.

Mattingly and Williams played for the Yankees together in the early 90s, but now, they maybe see one another once a year if they are lucky.

Mattingly was playing in New York for Nearly a decade when Williams joined the team in 1991.

Williams said he struggled early on when he first entered the major leagues trying to establish himself, but that Mattingly was huge in showing him the ropes and helping him navigate the MLB and playing in a huge market like New York.

Not only did Mattingly and Williams get to catch up, but Bernie who is also now a Grammy-nominated guitarist showed off his musical skills.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Cause of overnight Evansville fire under investigation

    Cause of overnight Evansville fire under investigation

    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:07 AM EST2018-01-11 12:07:53 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The fire happened early Thursday morning at a home in the area of Riverside Drive and Alvord Boulevard.

    More >>

    The fire happened early Thursday morning at a home in the area of Riverside Drive and Alvord Boulevard.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Suspect in deadly shooting at Evansville American Legion arrested

    Suspect in deadly shooting at Evansville American Legion arrested

    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:56 AM EST2018-01-11 11:56:49 GMT
    Darius Bushrod, 21. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)Darius Bushrod, 21. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

    Evansville police have arrested a murder suspect they've been looking for since last year.

    More >>

    Evansville police have arrested a murder suspect they've been looking for since last year.

    More >>

  • Governor discusses INSPECT program in State of the State Address

    Governor discusses INSPECT program in State of the State Address

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-01-11 04:08:36 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    If you visit Deaconess - physicians there are able to monitor prescribed controlled substances in your system though a program called INSPECT.  It's the states way of trying to tackle the opioid crisis by giving hospitals access to a patients prescription history. 

    More >>

    If you visit Deaconess - physicians there are able to monitor prescribed controlled substances in your system though a program called INSPECT.  It's the states way of trying to tackle the opioid crisis by giving hospitals access to a patients prescription history. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly