The Sin Bin 2018 SPHL All Star Fan Vote

The fire happened early Thursday morning at a home in the area of Riverside Drive and Alvord Boulevard.More >>
The fire happened early Thursday morning at a home in the area of Riverside Drive and Alvord Boulevard.More >>
Evansville police have arrested a murder suspect they've been looking for since last year.More >>
Evansville police have arrested a murder suspect they've been looking for since last year.More >>
If you visit Deaconess - physicians there are able to monitor prescribed controlled substances in your system though a program called INSPECT. It's the states way of trying to tackle the opioid crisis by giving hospitals access to a patients prescription history.More >>
If you visit Deaconess - physicians there are able to monitor prescribed controlled substances in your system though a program called INSPECT. It's the states way of trying to tackle the opioid crisis by giving hospitals access to a patients prescription history.More >>
Owensboro Health and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Network are joining forces. Owensboro Health officials say it's a new way for them to provide advanced cancer care, locally.More >>
Owensboro Health and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Network are joining forces. Owensboro Health officials say it's a new way for them to provide advanced cancer care, locally.More >>
14 News is learning new developments in the case against prominent Owensboro businessman Billy Joe Miles. On Monday, prosecutors for the Kentucky Attorney General's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges against the 76-year-old. “When the victim recently said she did not want to move forward with the case because of the emotional stress of it, that's when our office respected her decision and decided to dismiss,” Crystal Staley, Deputy Communications Di...More >>
14 News is learning new developments in the case against prominent Owensboro businessman Billy Joe Miles. On Monday, prosecutors for the Kentucky Attorney General's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges against the 76-year-old. “When the victim recently said she did not want to move forward with the case because of the emotional stress of it, that's when our office respected her decision and decided to dismiss,” Crystal Staley, Deputy Communications Di...More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...More >>
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday night confirmed to News 4 he had an extramarital affair, an admission a months-long News 4 investigation prompted.More >>
Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday night confirmed to News 4 he had an extramarital affair, an admission a months-long News 4 investigation prompted.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
Police believe Candace Simmons died the first week of December. Her body was found after a welfare check on Dec. 31.More >>
Police believe Candace Simmons died the first week of December. Her body was found after a welfare check on Dec. 31.More >>
A new and dangerous trend on social media is raising the concerns of doctors.More >>
A new and dangerous trend on social media is raising the concerns of doctors.More >>
Ikea is asking expecting mothers to urinate on an ad they are running in a Swedish magazine.More >>
Ikea is asking expecting mothers to urinate on an ad they are running in a Swedish magazine.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>