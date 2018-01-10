The Sin Bin 2018 SPHL All Star Fan Vote

SPHL All Star season is finally here! We’re proud to bring back our SPHL All Star Team for its third season. Last year, we added a fan vote for the first time and – thanks to the best, most passionate, and friendliest fans in all of hockey – your enthusiastic response far exceeded our wildest expectations!

The first two SPHL All Star teams (Year One, Year Two) were created with a fantasy matchup in mind against a similar Federal Hockey League team. We’re keeping this team in-house for year three. We have divided the league into Northern and Southern squads for a fantasy three-on-three game. Note: If any enterprising reader with NHL 18 has the ability to simulate such a game… let me know.

Over the past two days, we released six finalists – three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender – from each team for fan voting. We limited player eligibility to skaters with at least 15 games played and goaltenders with at least ten appearances. Players on loan to ECHL teams are also eligible, provided they have played in enough SPHL games.

The final All Star squads – Team North and Team South – will consist of six forwards, three defensemen, and two goaltenders along with a coach, trainer, and equipment manager. Team North consists of the Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen, Knoxville Ice Bears, Peoria Rivermen, and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Team South will include players from the Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc, Macon Mayhem, Mississippi RiverKings, and Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Team North All Star roster will be announced on January 24th and the Team South All Stars will be released on January 25th.

Your fan votes will decide two spots on each All Star roster. The forward and the defenseman/goaltender with the most votes will make this year’s squads. Louisiana election rules are in effect – you may vote as often as possible, so be sure to bookmark this page, share with your friends, and return every day – voting will close on January 17th, 2018 at 10:00 pm CT.

VOTE HERE: http://thesinbin.net/the-sin-bin-2018-sphl-all-star-fan-vote/

Courtesy: The Sin Bin