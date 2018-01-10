Ohio Co. schools closed until Tuesday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ohio Co. schools closed until Tuesday

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

All Ohio County schools will be closed until next Tuesday.

That's according to a post on Beaver Dam Elementary's Facebook page. 

School board member Beth Lunsford said the closing is due to illness. 

According to school officials, the entire district's attendance was down to 85 percent. 

We're told Southern Elementary School's attendance was down to 60 percent attendance and Horse Branch Elementary School was down to 70 percent attendance. 

According to Superintendent of Ohio County Schools Scott Lewis, they're hoping the next few days of being closed will allow them to clean up and sanitize the schools. 

We will keep you updated when we get more information. 

