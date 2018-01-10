IN high school grads could be allowed to wear military uniforms - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IN high school grads could be allowed to wear military uniforms at commencement

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
INDIANA (WFIE) -

Indiana high school students in the military could soon be allowed to wear their dress uniforms to graduation in place of the traditional cap and gown.

The measure stems from an incident at Crown Point High School where a student wasn't allowed to wear his Marine uniform during commencement.

The House Education Committee passed the bill. 

It now heads to the full House for a vote.

