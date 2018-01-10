Popular Owensboro sports facility closes, tourism officials hope for comeback

Two days ago, The Next Level posted on their Facebook and website saying they were closing their doors, and no one knows why (WFIE)

The Next Level, a popular Owensboro indoor sports facility, has closed for good.

Now, tourism officials are hoping someone else will bring it back.

Two days ago, The Next Level posted on their Facebook and website saying they were closing their doors, and no one knows why.

According to The Next Level's statement, they planned to work with those customers who had future lessons scheduled. Now, with the closing, some aren't so sure.

Dave Kirk with the Visitor's Bureau said the facility is used for a lot of indoor tournaments that generate revenue for the city.

"It certainly would affect us if some of those tournaments that are booked don't end up happening," Kirk told 14 News. "People don't end up staying in hotels."

Kirk is hoping someone else will take over the facility.

We learned from Hahn Kiefer realty, which manages that property, that the building is up for lease.

"We're hopeful that somebody's going to come in there, and you know, step up and use that facility, take it over," Kirk continued. "Again, we don't know a whole lot yet, but certainly, it's a great asset to Owensboro. Anytime something like that closes, it's tough news.

We've reached out to The Next Level, but at this time, we haven't heard back.

