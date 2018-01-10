City council approves ordinance for Franklin St. parking

On Monday, City Council approved an ordinance that would help parking for people who live in the area. (WFIE)

The city said it's one step closer to a solution for parking on Franklin Street.

On Monday, City Council approved an ordinance that would help parking for people who live in the area.

Mayor Winnecke has also signed off on his approval. Now, it's in the hands of residents to take the next step if they're struggling to find parking close to home.

The new rules are designed to make sure people who live in the blocks surrounding this popular portion of West Franklin Street can reserve parking spots on the street in front of their homes.

Anyone living in the area is eligible. If you live between Saint Joseph and Virginia and Ninth and Indiana, you can now apply for a parking permit to guarantee a spot in front of your house.

It's done on a block by block basis. So, if the residents on a block are interested, they have to get 51 percent of the people living on their block to agree.

Each parking permit costs $10 and is good for two years.

Police will patrol permitted blocks and ticket cars without a permit.

Maiden's Brew Pub has one of the largest parking lots in the area. Owner John Mills said he wants to be a good neighbor and leave street spots for residents nearby.

"The amount of people that could potentially be in Maiden's all at the same time. It would be a lot of parking spaces. They would need a huge lot," Mills said.

Ron London with the Area Plan Commission thinks this permitting option could become more useful for residents as parking requirements for businesses could be reduced in the future.

Residents don't have to do this immediately, or even at all. It's just an option if they struggle to find parking close to home.

