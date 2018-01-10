Musician plays songs for CA girl in her hospital room

Musician plays for fan by her hospital bed (Source: Facebook)

Video of a musician taking time out for a fan has thousands of views online.

According to her Facebook page, Zoe Beyla Crouse is 15-year-old and was born with a heart condition.

She recently suffered a stroke and is now at a California hospital.

Last Friday, she was visited by one of her favorite artists, Andrew McMahon.

He set up a keyboard right beside her bed and played a few songs for her.

The video shows him playing his most well known song, Cecilia and the Satellite.

Andrew once fought for his life in the very same hospital. He battled cancer in 2005.

In the years since, Andrew has worked to help young people with cancer or conditions like Zoe.

He started the Dear Jack Foundation, which raises thousands of dollars each year.

Andrew's current project is known as Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

He's also known for his work in his former bands, Jack's Mannequin and Something Corporate.

