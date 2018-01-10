Correctional officer in court for battery charge - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Correctional officer in court for battery charge

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The former correctional officer charged with battery of an inmate at the Vanderburgh County Jail was in court Wednesday.

Joshua Davis, 30, is charged with felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Sheriff Dave Wedding told us Davis got into an argument with an inmate because the inmate had been cursing and was disrespectful. The sheriff said Davis punched the inmate in the face, causing him to fall into his metal bunk.

That inmate suffered a broken nose and other significant facial fractures. He is healing and getting follow up medical attention.

Davis is out on a $200 bond and no longer works at the jail. He is set to appear back in court next month.

