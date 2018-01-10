EPD: 2 arrested after drugs, 3 yr. old found in car - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: 2 arrested after drugs, 3 yr. old found in car

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Robert Dillard, 30 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Robert Dillard, 30 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Victoria Liggett, 26 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Victoria Liggett, 26 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Ian Connelly, 27 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Ian Connelly, 27 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two people are in jail on drug and child neglect charges in Evansville. 

Police said they'd been conducting surveillance on a home on Van Dusen Avenue.

They said they pulled a driver over who left the home for driving with a suspended license.  

Officers said they found meth, marijuana, and scales inside the vehicle, as well as a 3-year-old child.

We're told 30-year-old Robert Dillard and 26-year-old Victoria Liggett are facing charges of child neglect and possession.  

Dillard and another passenger, 27-year-old Ian Connelly, are also charged with dealing meth.  

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

