EPD: 2 arrested after drugs, 3 yr. old found in car

Two people are in jail on drug and child neglect charges in Evansville.

Police said they'd been conducting surveillance on a home on Van Dusen Avenue.

They said they pulled a driver over who left the home for driving with a suspended license.

Officers said they found meth, marijuana, and scales inside the vehicle, as well as a 3-year-old child.

We're told 30-year-old Robert Dillard and 26-year-old Victoria Liggett are facing charges of child neglect and possession.

Dillard and another passenger, 27-year-old Ian Connelly, are also charged with dealing meth.

