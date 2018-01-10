Sheriff's deputies say 40 to 50 handguns were stolen from Owensboro gun shop

Sheriff's deputies say the front window of the business was busted and at least 40 to 50 handguns and a rifle were stolen (Source: Whitaker Guns).

Daviess County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the four people who broke into an Owensboro gun shop Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Whittaker Guns on West Louisville Lane.

Sheriff's deputies say the front window of the business was busted and at least 40 to 50 handguns and a rifle were stolen.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a reward up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000.

If you have any information, call the Daviess County Sheriff's Office. You can also call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or the Owensboro Area Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484

