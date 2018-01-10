I-64 back open after semi hauling cows overturns

It happened in the WB lanes of I-64 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday between Lynnville and Tennyson. (WFIE)

A semi-truck hauling dozens of cows overturned onto its side in Warrick Co. Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 in the westbound lanes of I-64 between Lynnville and Tennyson.

Deputies say the driver of the semi told them he lost control and the mud dragged his truck down this embankment.

A firefighter on scene says the driver wasn't hurt.

The 80 cows inside the trailer were trapped for several hours while crews worked to get them out.

Crews set up a barricade to lead cattle up to the road and into trailers.

Crews on scene say some cows have died, a few might need to be put down ?? pic.twitter.com/39XbGbIOFA — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 10, 2018

I-64 had to be shut down for awhile and then only opened to one lane for several more hours while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

Wow. 10 hours later. What a long morning for the semi driver and emergency crews after this crash.

Thank you, firefighters, police, local animal crews and farmers for your hard work! https://t.co/03Bu3edXmJ — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 10, 2018

