I-64 back open after semi hauling cows overturns - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

I-64 back open after semi hauling cows overturns

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
The 80 cows inside the trailer were trapped inside for several hours while crews worked to get them out. (WFIE) The 80 cows inside the trailer were trapped inside for several hours while crews worked to get them out. (WFIE)
It happened in the WB lanes of I-64 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday between Lynnville and Tennyson. (WFIE) It happened in the WB lanes of I-64 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday between Lynnville and Tennyson. (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

A semi-truck hauling dozens of cows overturned onto its side in Warrick Co. Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 in the westbound lanes of I-64 between Lynnville and Tennyson.

Deputies say the driver of the semi told them he lost control and the mud dragged his truck down this embankment.

A firefighter on scene says the driver wasn't hurt.

The 80 cows inside the trailer were trapped for several hours while crews worked to get them out.

Crews set up a barricade to lead cattle up to the road and into trailers.

I-64 had to be shut down for awhile and then only opened to one lane for several more hours while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Cause of overnight Evansville fire under investigation

    Cause of overnight Evansville fire under investigation

    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:07 AM EST2018-01-11 12:07:53 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The fire happened early Thursday morning at a home in the area of Riverside Drive and Alvord Boulevard.

    More >>

    The fire happened early Thursday morning at a home in the area of Riverside Drive and Alvord Boulevard.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Suspect in deadly shooting at Evansville American Legion arrested

    Suspect in deadly shooting at Evansville American Legion arrested

    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:56 AM EST2018-01-11 11:56:49 GMT
    Darius Bushrod, 21. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)Darius Bushrod, 21. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

    Evansville police have arrested a murder suspect they've been looking for since last year.

    More >>

    Evansville police have arrested a murder suspect they've been looking for since last year.

    More >>

  • Governor discusses INSPECT program in State of the State Address

    Governor discusses INSPECT program in State of the State Address

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-01-11 04:08:36 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    If you visit Deaconess - physicians there are able to monitor prescribed controlled substances in your system though a program called INSPECT.  It's the states way of trying to tackle the opioid crisis by giving hospitals access to a patients prescription history. 

    More >>

    If you visit Deaconess - physicians there are able to monitor prescribed controlled substances in your system though a program called INSPECT.  It's the states way of trying to tackle the opioid crisis by giving hospitals access to a patients prescription history. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly