Reitz takes on Memorial during annual 'Coaches vs Cancer' night

For Reitz assistant boys basketball coach Ben Hester, this game is personal. Both he and his daughter had pediatric cancer. (WFIE)

Two wins on the line in one Tri-State gym Tuesday.

It was Reitz taking on Memorial on the hard wood, and it was also Coaches vs Cancer night. Every year, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) partner with the American Cancer Society for the Coaches vs Cancer event.

Coaches wear sneakers instead of dress shoes, fully prepared to take on their enormous opponent. Fans get in on it too, pledging a dollar for every 3-pointer made during the season.

But for Reitz assistant boys basketball coach Ben Hester, this game is personal. Both he and his daughter had pediatric cancer.

"Cancer's one of those diseases that affects everybody, either them personally or a family member," explained coach Hester. "And a night like tonight just brings awareness and reminds us what we had to go through and where we are today."

And the Hester's say, bringing awareness to cancer has now brought their lives around full circle. They are in the process of fostering and adopting a little girl who has also battled cancer herself.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.