EPD looking for shooting suspect

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Police are investigating a shooting on Evansville's south side.

It happened in the 1500 block of South Garvin before 7 p.m. Tuesday. We're told the victim suffered a non-life threatening leg wound.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

