Barker family receives heating and air systems in give away

An Evansville family is receiving the gift of warmth in these cold winter months.

That family is the family of Terence Barker. Barker was one of the passengers who died in the car crash ending an October police pursuit.

Not only did Geneva Hicks learn that she won a furnace, the surprise went one step further. Thanks to both Brackett and Lennox Heating and Air Services, their home will be fully equipped with systems to keep them comfortable year round.

"I really feel blessed. I really do," says Hicks.

Finding blessings in the wake of tragedy. Geneva Hicks lost her son, Terence Barker, on Dec. 26. For more than two months, she has been overwhelmed with prayers and support.

Hicks, "It just lets you know the kind of community you're in."

Before the accident, a friend of Hicks was talking with Bryce Brackett about getting a furnace for the family. After, that friend nominated Hicks for Brackett's furnace give away. With this winter being their first without a working furnace, even the little things we take for granted are huge. Imagine getting out of the shower to this these temperatures.

"The house was below 50. The thermostat would only register down to 50, and the needle was buried. It was probably in the mid 40s," says Bryce Brackett with Brackett Heating and Air.

Brackett knew they needed a temporary fix while the company sifted through applicants for the give away.

"We went to one of our local suppliers here and bought a blower wheel and a blower so we could get them heat in the mean time," says Brackett.

Hicks says the family has never had air conditioning, making the summers brutal. They just cut down their only source of shade. This most recent act of kindness is not going unnoticed.

"You know everybody's kind of pulling together, you're getting to know people, people wanting to help and out pour. It's just beautiful I really think. That means a lot. That means a lot to me," says Hicks.

Brackett tells us the super high efficiency system will save the family money on their electric bill. He expects to install the full heating and air system next week. It is a story we will continue to follow.

