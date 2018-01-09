Jagoe Homes buys downtown Owensboro property

Jagoe Homes has bought the vacant property on Veterans Boulevard, between St. Ann and Allen Street, and it will soon become a five story building.

The new building, dubbed the River Grand, will have 18 condos, a second floor pool and clubhouse, as well as parking for residents and riverside retail space.

Scott Jagoe tells us nine people have already shown interest in a condo. But some officials worry the price of the condos will be too expensive for many.

"I hope it doesn't separate the rest of the community from downtown you know?" Mayor Tom Watson said. "Because it's gonna be such a beautiful deal and we want to try and be as inclusive as we can."

Although the price of the River Grand condominiums has not been released, Jagoe did say the condos in the building on second and Allen street that they now own are for sale in the $400,000 range.

Once Jagoe Homes bought the American Legion, they knew they wanted to eventually own and develop this property.

"That piece of property has been vacant for so long it's exciting to see some opportunities there," Watson said.

And with continual downtown development, officials hope this will continue further south in the city.

"I think it's a fantastic project," city commissioner Larry Conder said. "Everybody should be proud that it's gonna be happening. And it's going to move out, the whole thing's gonna move out."

"We just need to be able to move that slowly down to Frederica to Second to Fourth and Fifth and Ninth," Watson said. "So we can you know, brush up the whole community."

Laura Clark has lived downtown for almost 13 years. She has seen downtown Owensboro grow in front of her eyes.

"It was our downtown," Clark said. "And it's not our downtown anymore. It really belongs to the city now. Which is awesome for Owensboro, but it's tough."

But this new building will take away something she's always held dear.

"We hate losing the view of the river," she said. "It's our only view of the river."

And that is something she has really had a hard time grasping.

"It's going to affect the look of downtown," Clark said. "And it's gonna be great for the people that live there. But for the people that live a block away, it'll take away all of our views."

