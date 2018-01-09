Henderson Water Utility thanks residents for patience during water main repairs

Several water main breaks throughout the Tri-State have been reported during the recent cold spell.

Henderson Water Utility Crews have responded to 17 water leaks since Dec. 15. During that time, they have been called out after hours 32 different times, totaling more than 100 hours of overtime.

Officials appreciate the public's patience while they respond to many calls.

"The public has been really patient with us," explained Jeremy Duncan, Safety Coordinator. "They've had no issues. They've come to expect this and they know we're doing as much as we can as quick as we can."

Henderson crews fix leaks on a priority basis, taking into account the number of people affected and public safety.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.