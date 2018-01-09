Mattingly Charities presents Bronx Reunion with Bernie Williams

It will be a busy night at the Tropicana for a "Bronx Reunion."

Mattingly Charities is holding a night with Bernie Williams for their annual charity fundraiser.

Special guest Bernie Williams and Don Mattingly played for the New York Yankees together for several season in the early 90s. Mattingly a First Baseman and Williams a Center Fielder.

The @MattinglyChrty fundraiser happening tonight at the Tropicana and the room is looking great, auction ends around 8! @14News @14SportsTeam pic.twitter.com/PYAPp89jfD — Megan Thompson (@mthompson14news) January 9, 2018

Between the two of them, a combined 13 Golden Glove awards. Williams won four world series rings with the Yankees during his career.

The night is all about Mattingly Charities, and raising money to give back. The night coinciding with the Mattingly Charities Auction with 100 percent of the proceeds from the event and auction benefiting the undeserved youth of Evansville through Mattingly RBI.

