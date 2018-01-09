HCC passes first reading of amending Sunday alcohol sales

The first vote is in, Henderson City Commissioners passed the first reading of amending its Sunday alcohol sales ordinance.

As it stands now, it is legal to buy alcohol on Sundays in restaurants that earn over 50 percent of their revenue from food, and have seating for 50 people and more.

The panel is considering changing the start time of sales from 12 p.m. to 10 a.m. and an end time to 2 a.m. Monday. They are also considering to eliminate the minimum seating and food requirement rules pertaining to Sunday sales.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.