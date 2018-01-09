Gov. Holcomb delivers State of the State

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb (R) delivered his 2018 State of the State address to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly.

This is the is the second State of the State address for Holcomb.

He has made improving Indiana's workforce a major theme. Indiana as long been a manufacturing powerhouse, but experts say many workers lack the skills needed for jobs of the future.

More recently, troubles at the Indiana Department of Child Services have cast a shadow. The agency's former director Mary Beth Bonaventura resigned in December accusing Holcomb's administration of service cuts that will harm children.

