Louisville man arrested after victim found with 6 gunshot wounds

Louisville man has been arrested for attempted murder after police found the victim with six gunshots wounds.

According to the press release from Henderson Police Department, William Johnson Jr., 28-years-old, of Louisville, was arrested for attempted murder on Tuesday, shortly after 6 p.m. The release states the shooting occurred in the 400 block Spring Garden Road during an argument between Johnson and the victim.

After officers located the victim on the floor of a residence, the victim told police Johnson had shot him six times during the argument.

Johnson was located by law enforcement in the area of Spring Garden Road, where the shooting took place. According to the release, Johnson confessed to shooting a man on Spring Garden Road and also told officers he had a 9mm handgun in his waistband.

Johnson was placed in custody and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Henderson schools were in the process of going on lock down when police notified them Johnson was in custody.

"We were notified from the police of a shooting and had plans in place, but within a few minutes police confirmed the suspect was in custody," Megan Mortis, Henderson School's Public Information Officer, stated.

