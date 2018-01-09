Attendance numbers down at Castle Elementary with sick kids

As we continue to see a spike in flu cases, attendance numbers are dropping at local schools.

According to Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Brad Schneider, the corporation has seen a drop in attendance numbers.

Right now the focus is on John H. Castle Elementary where 25% of the nearly 960 kids were absent Tuesday.

Schneider said all other schools in Warrick County are reporting less than 10% but anytime attendance levels drop more than 20% school officials have to contact the health department.

Schneider said this isn't the first time they've dealt with this.

"This is fairly common it seems like every year we go through a flu season and it lasts about 2-3 weeks," said Schneider. "As long as we can keep the sick kids home and do some extra cleansing and cleaning hopefully it will have a minimal impact on the school days."

Schneider says the corporation is doing everything they can to try and prevent the numbers from dropping even more.

