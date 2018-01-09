ECHO working to keep fresh food source options in Jacobsville

ECHO Housing sent a letter to the owner of the building expressing interest in purchasing the building. IGA's parent company, Houchens, is leasing the building until 2019. (WFIE)

An update on a story we've been following on North Main Street in Evansville.

Buehler's IGA is the only grocery store in the Jacobsville district. Soon, it will going out of business.

IGA is actually still open for a close out sale in it's final days. Before the store closes it's doors for good, a local non profit is already working to figure out how to keep a fresh source of food here and keep this area from becoming a food desert.

ECHO Housing sent a letter to the owner of the building expressing interest in purchasing the building. IGA's parent company, Houchens, is leasing the building until 2019.

ECHO says Houchens has several grocery store models and hopes the group will help create an urban model to replace IGA.

"We're hopeful that we will be able to figure out something to keep some type of grocery store so it's not a food desert because Jacobsville really is on the uptick and upswing," explained Stephanie TenBarge, ECHO Housing Executive Director. "There's so much momentum here. To lose something of that nature would be catastrophic to the community."

While nothing is set in stone here, TenBarge says this letter is a step in the right direction. If ECHO can buy the building, then they can move forward with conversations on what a grocery store could look like here in the future.

