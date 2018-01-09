Man accused of shooting at Evansville Rescue Mission found guilty of burglary

An Evansville man has been found guilty of burglary stemming from a shooting at the Evansville Rescue Mission.

A Vanderburgh County jury found 49-year-old Ronnie Ricketts Jr. guilty of burglary on Tuesday.

Police say he shot at the homeless shelter's doors at least one time in March 2017. No one was hurt.

Officers pulled Ricketts over after a short chase. They say he was shooting at them from his car while driving, and one officer returned fire.

He was arrested a short time later.

The prosecutor's office argued that by shooting out the windows of the shelter's doors, entering the building through the broken glass, and threatening to harm people inside while armed with two handguns constituted a burglary and not a lower penalty charge.

Sentencing is set for February 9 at 1:30 p.m.

