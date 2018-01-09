Allegiant Airlines to offer third direct flight to Orlando from EVV

Allegiant Airlines is expanding operations across the country.

The low-cost carrier will soon offer a third direct flight to Orlando, Florida from Evansville Regional Airport

Flights are available on Sunday and Thursdays. We're told this added flight will be on Tuesdays and will start in May.

Allegiant also announced new flights to Charleston, South Carolina, and Sarasota, Florida from Indianapolis and Cincinnati beginning in April.

