St. Vincent, Ronald McDonald House unveil Happy Wheels Cart

The Happy Wheels Cart contains complimentary snacks, juice, coffee, toys, and many other items for parents and children to enjoy (WFIE).

St. Vincent Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House are doing something new to comfort parents and children staying in Evansville.

They've introduced the "Happy Wheels Cart."

It contains complimentary snacks, juice, coffee, toys, and many other items for parents and children to enjoy.

Officials held a blessing ceremony for the cart and staff on Tuesday. They say it's a small gesture to help families during their hospital stay.

If you'd like to donate, contact the Ronald McDonald House at (812) 402-7642.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.