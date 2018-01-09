Muhlenberg Co. man accused of hitting pedestrian - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Muhlenberg Co. man accused of hitting pedestrian

Edwin Gregory (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Jail)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A man from Muhlenberg County is facing charges after authorities say he struck a pedestrian.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 431 near Browder.  

Kentucky State Police say 32-year-old Edwin Gregory, of Drakesboro, was passing a stopped semi when a woman got out and crossed the highway in front of him.  

The woman, 38-year-old Mildred Cole, was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. 

Gregory is facing several charges, including driving on a DUI suspended license.

