Couple found passed out on drugs with mosquito bitten baby nearby, deputies say

An Evansville couple is in jail charged with neglect of a dependent.

Sheriff's deputies say 21-year-old Gavin McCuiston and 20-year-old Sandra Bacon McCuiston were found passed out near a playground, high on K2.

Deputies say their baby was nearby, sitting in a stroller wearing a diaper. Investigators say the incident happened in August and the baby was covered in mosquitoes.

Authorities say they found K2 at the home the couple had been staying. They are both charged with neglect of a dependent.

