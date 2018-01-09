State to dismiss Billy Joe Miles case

Court documents show the case against Billy Joe Miles is going to be dismissed.

Miles was accused of sexually assaulting a health care worker who was assisting him at his home.

According to the affidavit in Daviess County Circuit Court, the witness no longer wishes to proceed in the criminal case against Miles.

The paperwork says the Commonwealth accepts that decision and wants to dismiss the case.

The victim's attorney released the following statement about the decision:

Like many women before her and, tragically, many women in the future, the emotional trauma of proceeding to a trial of this nature was too great for our client. Our loyalty is to her. We respect her decision. She has been through enough. We have nothing else to say about this subject. We ask that the press and the public respect her privacy.

Miles is an Owensboro businessman and former University of Kentucky board chairman.

As we reported early on in this case, Miles was indicted in September 2016 for rape, sodomy, and bribing a witness.

According to paperwork from a Kentucky State Police lab, DNA from the victim was found on a swab of Miles' privates.

In court, officials said the victim was facing death threats, and her car caught on fire while she was driving.

A hearing for the Commonwealth’s motion to dismiss the indictment is scheduled for January 16, the same day the trial for Miles was set to begin.

