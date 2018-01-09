Watch Now on Sunrise: Foggy Commute? Tide Rolls

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

PATCHY FOG: The rain is out, but some fog will be with us to start the day. With low temps near freezing, slick spots will be possible during the commute if the fog develops. High temps will reach the lower 40's under mostly cloudy skies, the warmest day in the last two weeks. Wind chills will be not be factor during the work week.

'BAMA WINS: Alabama's latest group of hotshot recruits delivered on college football's biggest stage. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a second-half comeback with a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith in Monday night's 26-23 win over Georgia to give the Tide another national championship.

Dan

