Students, parents voice concerns for possible program change

Caught in the middle. A program for gifted learners in Warrick County will soon serve a younger group, and some families tell us, they feel cheated.

They turned out at Monday's Warrick County School Board meeting with their concerns.

We are learning families got letters home saying the excel program for gifted learners would no longer be available to incoming 6th graders next year. The program pulls accelerated learners and puts them full time with other advanced students in their grade.

But as mom Heather Sommerville told us, her 5th grade daughter is completing 6th grade curriculum. And if the program ends, she's concerned her daughter won't be challenged enough next year when actually gets to the 6th grade.

"They have tried to scramble to put together some type of plan that would appease us," Sommerville explained. "Unfortunately, no plan so far is going to match what those kids were promised in the three year excel program."

"I can promise you if we didn't think this was better for kids we wouldn't do it, but this is gonna be better for kids, we're adding a whole grade level of Excel programs, we move it to 3rd grade cause 3rd grade had nothing," said Supt. Dr. Brad Schneider.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Schneider says re-integrating students and adding honors classes will still give gifted learners the challenge they need. The new excel grade adjustment goes into effect for the 2018-19 school year.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.